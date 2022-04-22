It’s almost a year, but there’s nothing tangible UPND can point at – Andyford
PAC president Andyford Banda says the UPND government can’t claim that they will rule for over 20 years when they haven’t done anything tangible which they can point at since assuming office.
Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa recently said UPND would be in government for more than 20 years as it had set out to address people’s challenges.
Credit: News Diggers
That’s when iv know the reason why your party is being over taken by other parties. You used to do well now you are just one of those noise making political parties . Are you being honest with yourself or you have lost it in the head. Kapena you are blind not to see anything tangible. No quality leadership in you anymore. You were coming nicely manje apa awe sure.