It’s almost a year, but there’s nothing tangible UPND can point at – Andyford

PAC president Andyford Banda says the UPND government can’t claim that they will rule for over 20 years when they haven’t done anything tangible which they can point at since assuming office.

Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa recently said UPND would be in government for more than 20 years as it had set out to address people’s challenges.

Credit: News Diggers