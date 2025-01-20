ITS AN ANIMAL FARM, WE ARE TIRED, MPUNDU TELLS UN- BINWELL MPUNDU

ITS AN ANIMAL FARM, WE ARE TIRED, MPUNDU TELLS UN



Dear MS Khan.THE UN RAPPORTEUR.



Welcome to Zambia and as we welcome you please note that the Zambia police chief has created the Animal farm situation here in Zambia where UPND members can commit crimes and the police will act like cats that have received a cold water bath,but once they see anyone who does not belong to the UPND do the same actions or utter the same words as the UPND,they will act with such speed like as if they have been injected with steroids.



I personally want to tell the Police while you are here madam, that if they will not act on such crimes as these threats of Violence on citizens, they should never send their tuma call outs to me charging me with those useless charges of Seditious practices just to inconvenience me, otherwise if they come to me wanting to take me by force they will know what made the chicken not to have breasts.Wr have been taken for a ride for far too long.





We are tired if these injustices,we are tired if these persecutions, we are tired of the violations of our rights and freedoms and their resolve to keep our mouth shut and their resolve to treat us like we were cattlein their Kraals .We are tired of the Injustices, WE ARE SIMPLY TIRED AND WE WILL NO LONGER SIT AND WATCH AND ALLOW THIS TO CONTINUE. MARK MY WORDS.





THEY HAVE DELELAD US.



I remain.



BINWELL MPUNDU

UMWINA NKANA.