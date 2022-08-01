ITS AN INSULT TO GOD FOR POLITICIANS TO USING THE HOUSE OF GOD FOR CAMPAIGNS

“The Church should not give politicians the pulpit thus the place to glorify GOD”.

Zambia’s Most Respected Clergyman for accurate prophecies and shocking miracles has condemned politicians who used yesterday’s church service to campaign in Kabushi, Ndola Copperbelt Province. Speaking in Monze this morning, the Man of God said it is unacceptable for power hungry politicians to start abusing the house of God in order to advance their political life.

The Prophet warned the church allowing politicians to desist from the ungodly act before they face the wrath of God. The Renowned Prophet quoted the Bible verse which describes the reaction of Jesus Christ when he found people abusing the House of God by selling in church. He said church leaders that allow politicians to abuse the house of God will face punishment together with the politicians in question unless they repent.

“I have been against this kind of abuse of the House of God. The church must not be giving pulpits or the altar to politicians for campaigns as we witnessed yesterday in Kabushi. The altar is not a platform of hosting campaign rallies and to give false promises to the people of Zambia. It is disrespectful to the church regardless of a political party they are hosting. You will see them when it’s during elections they will look for a church that has a large following in a town. They’ll pretend like they have come to worship while in their hearts they have come for a political rally. This is an insult against the House of God and perpertrators must repent before they face the anger of God”, said Prophet Isaac Praise.

Zambian politicians please fear God .”