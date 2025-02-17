It’s an offence to tear a note – BoZ



THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has reminded Zambians that tearing a note is a serious offence that the central bank does not take lightly.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AHyyYJSEZ/?mibextid=oFDknk



BoZ governor Denny Kalyalya who appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last night explained that the Central Bank makes the tearing of money a sin because of how expensive it is for it to produce the money.



Dr Kalyalya said while it was not a crime for one to hold a huge sum of money in their house, it was the role of the law enforcement authorities to question why one decided to keep money as much as K5 billion in the home.





He advised citizens to develop a habit of keeping money in their bank to avoid unnecessary inconveniences.



“Take what you need to use and put the rest in an account. There is no law that prevents someone from keeping money in the home. Yes, you can keep K5 billion in the house and we won’t question you because it’s not for us as the central bank to say, don’t hold. But then again, law enforcement will ask you why you kept a lot of money in the home.”





“We can’t stop you from holding your money but we would encourage the formal ways of keeping money. It’s not good to keep so much money in your home,” he advised.





Dr Kalyalya further clarified that the introduction of bigger notes, the K200 and K500 respectively, was not a way of fixing those holding money in their homes but a way of saving the economy…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/02/17/its-an-offence-to-tear-a-note-boz/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 17, 2025