It’s Archbishop Banda who is angry, not Zambians – Mweetwa
ZAMBIANS could be hungry but are not angry and it is Archbishop Dr Alick Banda who is angry with the UPND government because he does not like President Hakainde Hichilema, Cornelius Mweetwa has claimed.
“We are in a disaster situation. You cannot be angry with a disaster that is not man-made. Zambians are angry about what? Let him (Archbishop Dr Banda) just say he is angry with Government because he does not like HH (Hakainde Hichilema).
The Bible says the truth shall set you free and we expect the men and women of God to be the ones to propagate the truth,” Mr Mweetwa said.
These bad priests want to hide in people and church. This is very sad.They want to talk carelessly and when they are challenged they say the church is being attacked.This is very shameful.
Mweetwa, you are beyond redemption. You are as stubborn as your boss. You always want to have the last word. That is a sign of immaturity.
Just work silently and at least do something positive before you leave office next year. You were elected to serve citizens. Do your jobs for once please. Eish.
Vote wisely in 2026.