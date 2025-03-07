It’s Archbishop Banda who is angry, not Zambians – Mweetwa



ZAMBIANS could be hungry but are not angry and it is Archbishop Dr Alick Banda who is angry with the UPND government because he does not like President Hakainde Hichilema, Cornelius Mweetwa has claimed.



“We are in a disaster situation. You cannot be angry with a disaster that is not man-made. Zambians are angry about what? Let him (Archbishop Dr Banda) just say he is angry with Government because he does not like HH (Hakainde Hichilema).



The Bible says the truth shall set you free and we expect the men and women of God to be the ones to propagate the truth,” Mr Mweetwa said.