It’s as though we don’t have an economist at the helm – Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says the new dawn government is behaving as if it doesn’t have an economist at the helm, judging by the policies which are coming out of Cabinet.

Speaking when she was featured on Millennium Radio on Tuesday, Nawakwi said it was disappointing because a lot of people had hopes that things would be better with an economist as President.

Credit: News Diggers