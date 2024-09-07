IT’S BEEN HARD TO INVEST IN ZAMBIA’S POWER SECTOR DUE TO LOW TARIFFS – BRITISH ENVOY



IT has been hard to invest in the power sector in Zambia because the tariffs have been where they are, making it hard for the private sector to bring those megawatts into the grid, says acting British High Commissioner to Zambia Sam Waldock.



Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Radio breakfast show, Thursday, Waldock, however, said Zambia’s energy sector was headed in the right direction because so many companies had committed to making some investments.



“We know that this is really affecting everyone, affecting your listeners so I think on behalf of the UK government, we want to say we are really with Zambia during this drought. It is a terrible crisis affecting lots of things, including energy.



