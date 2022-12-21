It’s better to be with a thief who was a providing for you than suffering says Bowman Lusambo

PF member Bowman Lusambo says it’s better to date a person who is labelled as a thief than to be in a relationship where one will be suffering every day.
President Hakainde Hichilema recently insisted that there was no witch hunt in the current anti-corruption crusade, stating that his government was only holding those who stole public resources accountable.
But in an interview, Lusambo said the UPND had nothing good to say about PF because it performed better than the ruling party. “When you find a girl who was in a relationship with a man who was doing everything for her and you lie to that girl that ‘I would do better than your boyfriend’, and the girl decides to…… https://diggers.news/local/2022/12/20/its-better-to-date-a-thief-than-being-in-a-relationship-where-youre-suffering-bowman/
GOOD MORNING BWANA LUSAMBO,
A BIG FIGURE LIKE YOU WITH NO SHAME CAN YOU LEAD A COUNTRY WITH THEIVING MANNERS? BUMWANKOLE IDIOLOGIES KANSHI TABWAPWA?
FOR LUSAMBO AS LONG AS HE WAS GIVEN A MARIAMUNGU POSITION BY IDI AMIN, THEN AMIN BECOMES A SAINT.
This was a minister in Mr. Lungu’s government. Birds of the same feather flock together. It was truly a government of thieves.
Morally bankrupt.
Total disregard for the good of the nation. Absorbed with self gratification.
Arrogant, stupid and audacious. No manners whatsoever with buffet mentality. It is the same mentality that brought Tasila Lungu back from a land of plenty to loot and destroy a struggling country. These characters do not care except for them and their kind.