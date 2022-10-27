It’s Better To Enter Into Settlements With Criminals Than Going To Court, Says ACC Boss Gilbert Phiri

IT’S BETTER TO ENTER INTO SETTLEMENTS WITH CRIMINALS THAN GOING TO COURT, SAYS ACC BOSS

Entering into settlement agreements with corrupt individuals saves the country time and resources, says Anti-Corruption Commission director general Gilbert Phiri.

Speaking during a radio program at radio Mano in Kasama, Phiri said the ACC Act section 80 provisides for settlement of corruption.

He gave the example of the fight against corruption during the Mwanawasa administration saying they spent US$18 million on the corruption fight but only ended up realizing only $32-36 million.

He said even if they managed to recover some properties, most of the money went towards legal fees for foreign lawyers, and that some cases up to now…