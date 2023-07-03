It’s Blasphemous To Pray For Edgar Lungu, Charges Former Diplomat

IT’S BLASPHEMOUS TO PRAY FOR THE LUNGUS, CHARGES FORMER DIPLOMAT

It’s blasphemy to God to pray for former president Edgar Lungu and his family, former Zambian diplomat to Nigeria Christine Phiri has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri said people who aspire to lead must look after people properly, as that is the principle for maintaining power.

“Not this thing that no, this one did not contribute. We won by ourselves. You don’t do that,” Phiri said. “So what has touched me the most is those prayers they have to stop them. That is blasphemy. That is blasphemy in the eyes of God.”

Phiri said the Lungus should not be playing victim, saying although the Bible stops people from judging, Lungu and his family must first reflect upon themselves.

“Kanshi balikwata nefi balikwata nefi (I was surprised that they also have this and that). Nalemona kwati tapali efyobakwata (I thought they never had much). How can they surely have the things they have? It means they have too much that they are even having to keep thousands of dollars with their own family members in the compounds, while we who worked for them have nothing,” Banda said.

She said it should pain Zambians to see the alleged wealth the Lungus have, saying it was very shameful, "and for them to start calling upon the Name of God…