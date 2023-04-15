IT’S CHIPANTEPANTE, KAMPYONGO DESCRIBES UPND GOVERNANCE

The UPND administration’s methodical way of doing things has created a food crisis, says Stephen Kampyongo.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix Let the People Talk programme, Kampyongo said that the UPND government should stop the blame game on the shortage of mealie meal in the country because other than canceling certain contracts in the procurement of fertiliser, it also allowed the exportation of maize and mealie meal to neighbouring countries.

“You can’t throw away enablers in the food supply chain. You decided to do away with the suppliers in the procurement of farming inputs just because you don’t like them. And you opt to single source from company A and B.

Instead of putting the interest of majority Zambians first, they decided to put their business interest first. They allowed the exportation of maize without looking at the stock levels in the storage facilities. That was not an informed decision. And if that is a methodical way of doing things, it has created a crisis,” Kampyongo said. “They are taking measures when it is too late. It’s too late. This is a crisis. They should show leadership and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-chipantepante-kampyongo-describes-upnd-governance/