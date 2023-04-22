ITS CLEAR, PF REBRANDING HAS FAILED – MWEETWA

Southern Province minister and UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the clean sweep from the by-elections shows that UPND is breaking into former PF strongholds but that they will not deceive themselves that all is well for 2026 as they will continue working hard.

Mr Mweetwa said it’s clear that PF rebranding has failed and that it’s high time the opposition party disband and join other political parties as it is going no where. “Our main competitors are the Socialist Party not PF. PF has been thrown in the dust bin of history”, said Mweetwa.