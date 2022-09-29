IT’S COURT BAILIFF DEMOLISHING 1,500 HOUSING UNITS- NDOLA CITY COUNCIL

28/09/2022

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL NOT UNDERTAKING DEMOLITIONS IN BWANA MKUBWA

THE Ndola City Council wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that the local authority is not demolishing any property

today in Bwana Mkubwa area as purported by social media reports.

The Council has taken note of social media reports claiming that the local authority is among other entities demolishing thousands of houses in Bwana Mkubwa and that the Council’s equipment has been caught up in riots and burnt.

The Ndola City Council wishes to clarify that it is not involved in any demolition exercise and no Council property has been damaged in any incidence today.

The Council took note of the social media reports and made inquiries and has learnt that some Court bailiffs this morning went to an area in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency to execute an order of taking possession

of land which belongs to a private entity.

The Council wishes to inform all entities that in the future, the Council will appreciate prior notification of any demolition exercise as a planning authority.

Issued by:

Rebecca Mushota

Public Relations Manager