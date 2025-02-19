It’s criminal for Zesco to increase tariffs without providing services – Fr Mukosa



By Chinoyi Chipulu



A Catholic Priest Father Andrew Chewe Mukosa says it is criminal for Zesco to increase electricity tariffs when the reason advanced to apply for emergency tariff adjustments has not been achieved.





And Fr. Mukosa of St. Francis Catholic Church in Kapesha, Mansa district, has wondered why the UPND government is so keen on selling and exporting electricity to other countries when the country is grappling with power deficiency.





The Catholic priest also questioned how much the country was getting from the export of electricity.





In a statement, Fr. Mukosa further wondered where the money the country was getting from exports was going or how the money was helping the majority of the Zambian population.



