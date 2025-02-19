It’s criminal for Zesco to increase tariffs without providing services – Fr Mukosa
By Chinoyi Chipulu
A Catholic Priest Father Andrew Chewe Mukosa says it is criminal for Zesco to increase electricity tariffs when the reason advanced to apply for emergency tariff adjustments has not been achieved.
And Fr. Mukosa of St. Francis Catholic Church in Kapesha, Mansa district, has wondered why the UPND government is so keen on selling and exporting electricity to other countries when the country is grappling with power deficiency.
The Catholic priest also questioned how much the country was getting from the export of electricity.
In a statement, Fr. Mukosa further wondered where the money the country was getting from exports was going or how the money was helping the majority of the Zambian population.
Agreed.
He was voted into office to improve the cost of living as he promised. But he has been exploiting citizens as if they are cash cows, squeezing them tighter and tighter, while his friends are becoming richer and richer. Some of his friends did not even have one ngwee for medical bills before 2021. It took ECL and friends to make donations to save his life. But look at him now, buying expensive cars. And then there is the issue of smuggling gold, sulligate and mealie meal, among so many other crimes. Today, we heard they have borrowed 9 billion USD, yet they only have pit latrines to show for it.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.