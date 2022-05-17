IT’S DANGEROUS TO HAVE A GOVT OF LIERS AND DECEIVERS – NAKACHINDA
It is dangerous to have a government that thrives on lies and is so deceitful, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakachinda has charged.
Featuring on Night Live on Diamond TV, Nakachinda now commonly known as the Binoculars Man said Zambians have now realized that they were cheated and made a mistake to vote for Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and UPND.
Nakachinda however said that it will be difficult for the UPND Administration to maintain its lies and deceiving Citizens while in government.
He said through his binoculars he is zooming and seeing alot of things being schemed by government including the plan to harm him by Deputy Inspector General based at State House.
Nakachinda explained that his arrests were because he is bringing out information that affects President Hichilema and his government. He said the arrests were aimed at cowing him down.
He called on Zambians to woke up and keep a close watch at the UPND Administration which he accused of not meaning well. He said five years was too long the time but Zambians must keep speaking.
Nakachinda said the PF had learnt lessons from their humiliation loss in 2021 despite their massive infrastructure development. He said the party was working on the ills that made Zambians punish through the ballot saying it will bounce back in 2026.
He restrained to speak in detail on his arrests saying the cases were active in court. He also said that he had given the police information on the scheme by the top police cop and a named UPND Cadre and hoped the police will work on it.
What is dangerous is to have an idiot pretending to know how he can know how became an idiot.
Bla bla bla not even a single check or balance from an idiot masquerading as spokes idiot. The sooner these dogs are behind bars the better for this country.
The most useless politician right now in zambia is binoculars man. He likes danger so likes playing with fire. He will burn. He has nothing to say about the government, no checks and balances. Slowly running out of ideas. Bally is working and he can see it so trying to distract people so that they remain behind in the pf era. That was useless and garbage politics and we are not interested anymore. Ask Davids mwila, his eyes are open and in touch with reality, he complained that by 2026 there will be no opposition because of the useless politics you are playing. So it’s just noise making you are doing.
