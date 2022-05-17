IT’S DANGEROUS TO HAVE A GOVT OF LIERS AND DECEIVERS – NAKACHINDA

It is dangerous to have a government that thrives on lies and is so deceitful, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakachinda has charged.

Featuring on Night Live on Diamond TV, Nakachinda now commonly known as the Binoculars Man said Zambians have now realized that they were cheated and made a mistake to vote for Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and UPND.

Nakachinda however said that it will be difficult for the UPND Administration to maintain its lies and deceiving Citizens while in government.

He said through his binoculars he is zooming and seeing alot of things being schemed by government including the plan to harm him by Deputy Inspector General based at State House.

Nakachinda explained that his arrests were because he is bringing out information that affects President Hichilema and his government. He said the arrests were aimed at cowing him down.

He called on Zambians to woke up and keep a close watch at the UPND Administration which he accused of not meaning well. He said five years was too long the time but Zambians must keep speaking.

Nakachinda said the PF had learnt lessons from their humiliation loss in 2021 despite their massive infrastructure development. He said the party was working on the ills that made Zambians punish through the ballot saying it will bounce back in 2026.

He restrained to speak in detail on his arrests saying the cases were active in court. He also said that he had given the police information on the scheme by the top police cop and a named UPND Cadre and hoped the police will work on it.