It’s dangerous to tamper with Constitution for personal interests -Musa Mwenye

It’s dangerous to tamper with Constitution for personal interests – Musa
… nothing unites Zambians more than Constitution
It is dangerous to tamper with the Constitution for any partisan or personal interests, says former Attorney General Musa Mwenye.
And Mwenye, a state counsel, says Zambia’s current Constitution is the best the country has had since attaining Independence in 1964.
Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwenye said successive governments in Zambia have paid a heavy price for trying to tamper
And another constitution state counsel lawyer tried to argue in the matter before the concourt only to embarass himself about the basic of the court filings.
So because someone is State Counsel, and he speaks we should roll over and bow down before him?
Law is not pure empirical science. Its a social science so for this man to suggest this is the best, wow…even the American constitution has been amended, and will still continue to be amended. The magna carta was never a stoic document and over time british statutes we developed from it.
A rather naive statement from our learned counsel on the issue of the law.