It’s difficult to ascertain what Kamala Harris’ whole visit is about… her programme is very brief- Fred M’membe



Fred M’membe

BRIEF VISIT

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris is going to spend 15 minutes in a 1+2 bilateral talks and 20 minutes in a 1 + 11 bilateral talks with President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon.

She will also spend 40 minutes at the National Assembly. In addition to this, she will spend 15 minutes at a State House press conference and 10 minutes taking photos, 5 minutes signing visitors’ book.

Tomorrow she will tour Panuka Farms in Chisamba for 10 minutes. Then she will have media briefing at Intercontinental Hotel at 13:00 hours. After that she leaves the country.

That’s almost all with Zambian state and government business.

The United States Vice-President has come in after the “Democracy Summit”. And her programme is very brief.

It’s difficult to ascertain what her whole visit is about.

President of the Socialist Party