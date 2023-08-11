It’s difficult to talk to Niger junta – Ecowas official

West African leaders say the planning of troop deployment to Niger to restore democracy is ongoing, but it will only stop if the junta officially agree to hold talks with them.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Abdel Fatau Musah has told the BBC in an exclusive interview that the junta is not willing to have direct contact with them, making negotiations difficult.

It is not clear when the military will be deployed but Ecowas says they are not going to dialogue forever.

Mr Musah says Ecowas will not allow the junta to rule for a short period like their counterparts in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Using irregular means of communication, Mr Musah says West African leaders have been able to reach out to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum – who they say is living under inhumane conditions in darkness and without proper medical attention.

The Ecowas official also says soldiers have tried to force Mr Bazoum into signing his resignation letter, but he has so far managed not to.

With a new government in place in Niger, the clock is ticking on how democracy will be returned to the landlocked country.

The deployment of troops is funded my member states and whilst external assistance is welcomed – the regional bloc says it will not ask for it.