IT’S DIFFICULT TO TRUST VEDANTA RESOURCES – COPPERBELT PASTORS



Kitwe…. Sunday August 25, 2024



COPPERBELT based Clergymen have said it is difficult to trust and work with Vedanta Resources.



Pastor Godwin Chabala says he hopes that the investor has reformed.



Pastor Chabala has commended Nchanga Member of Parliament Derrick Chilundika for reminding Vedanta Resources that before they were chased by the previous regime, Vedanta had nothing to show in terms of corporate social responsibility programs where they have operations.



He said Vendanta Resources promoted casualisation.



And Pastor William Changwe said Vedanta Resources never used to pay suppliers and contractors on time which negatively affected the business operations of suppliers and contractors.



“Despite serious complaints from the communities and stakeholder engagement Vedanta was arrogant, so its quite difficult to trust them. However we hope they have reformed, we hope they will resuscitate KCM and create Jobs for our youths,” he said.



And Pastor Daniel Nchimunya hoped Vedanta Resources will adhere to the advise given by President Hakainde Hichilema that they should avoid problems which led to the liquidation of KCM.



“We want Vedanta Resources to implement good corporate social responsibility programs and they should do that in line with what the people want. We thank the New Dawn Government for unlocking KCM finally,so the Investor should now ensure the mining company start contributing positively to the economic activities of Copperbelt, especially creating Jobs for our youths and supporting the communities,” said Pastor Nchimunya.