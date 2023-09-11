IT’S DIRECT DIVORCE IF VEDANTA FAILS, NO LIQUIDATION – KABUSWE
By Philip Chisalu
GOVERNMENT says its agreement with Vedanta has been structured in such a way that if the company fails to run KCM, there will be no provisional liquidation but an absolute “divorce”.
Speaking, when he featured on Diamond TV, Thursday, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said government, however, wanted Vedanta to succeed in running KCM.
“Let me tell you what we are trying to…
How has the direct divorce with Vedanta Resources over KCM been provided for in the agreement?
This is one empty shell …The other day he was talking about Vedanta’s KCM not having tax holidays when the company will be operating under the same Mining tax policies which provide for the same deductible Mineral royalty tax ultimately leading to zero tax for Tax criminals like Argarwal.
Today he is talking about divorce! What is that in a Legal Contract? We don’t want nosense. Make public the terms of the agreement. We are not fools to be played around with, useless Minister.