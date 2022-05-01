“It’s easier to hear God with closed legs” – 32-year-old South African virgin tells single women

Zukiswa Joyi, a 32-year-old South African woman, has shared how single women can hear from God.

Joyi, who recently stated that she is a virgin and intends to stay that way until she marries, urged unmarried women to abstain from sexual relations in order to hear from God.

According to her, its easier to hear from God with ‘closed leg‘.

Taking to her Facebook page, she wrote, “It’s easier to hear God with closed legs sis”.

Meanwhile, Zukiswa Joyi also advised women who engage in sex before marriage.

In a post on her Facebook page, she admonishes women who are of the habit of guising “overnight prayer” visit to their boyfriends just so they can sleep with them. She asks them to resist the devil.

She wrote,

“The Bible Says Resist The Devil. But When it comes to Sexual Immorality It says Flee…..Run Away. But the Wise in their Own Eyes keep Saying I’m just visiting my BF/Fiance for Overnight Prayers, Next Thing She’s Carrying baby Intercessor and The brother is Nowhere to be Found. My Generation We Can’t be Wiser than God. #HonorGod #MarriageB4sex”.

In other news, veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has taken to her social media page to share her opinion on why married couples divorce easily.

In a post shared on her IG story, the thespian opined that marriages end because men and women haven’t come to the realization that they nag and quarrel with each other out of love.

According to her, until both husband and wives realize that their fights and quarrels are done out of love, marriages will continue crashing.