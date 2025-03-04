IT’S EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TRUSTING HICHILEMA



….he says sweet things and end up doing the opposite, says Dr M’membe





Lusaka… Tuesday March 4, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says it is too difficult to trust President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND as they promise a lot and fail to deliver.





Dr. M’membe says the UPND and President Hichilema should be judged on what they have done and not what they promise.



Speaking to journalists shortly after appearing before the Lusaka Magistrates Court, Monday, Dr. M’membe said the people have heard so many sweet things from Hichilema but that he has failed to deliver both in governance and economic issues.





“Judge them on what they do not what they say. Nobody says I am a dictator, nobody says I love dictatorship, everybody says I am democratic, I love democracy, I respect human rights and so forth. Even Idi Amin never saw himself as a dictator, Hitler never thought he was a very bad person. So judge what Mr Hichilema says by what he does,” he said.





“We have heard so many nice things from Mr Hichilema, so many promises…he has failed to deliver the promises both in governance and economic issues. He has told so many stories to parliament, last Friday’s address is not the first time he is telling us nice things but never fulfill them.”





Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe says the cholera situation is worrying.



“We are even lucky to even have few cases of Cholera because the situation is bad especially in compounds due to heavy rains and collapsed drainages. People are living in water. We are not seeing improvement in drainages and the sanitation. We can only pray to God to help us.”