It’s extremely dull to suggest govt was involved in theft at Lungu’s house – Haimbe

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it is disingenuous and extremely dull for PF to suggest that government was involved in the theft which occurred at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence.

And Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says police should be allowed to conduct thorough investigations because President Hakainde Hichilema takes matters of every citizen’s security very serious…

Credit: News Diggers