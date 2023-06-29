It’s foolish to celebrate debt restructuring -Davies Chama

It’s foolish to celebrate debt restructuring – PF

NATIONAL Chairperson for the opposition Patriotic Front, Davies Chama, says it is foolish for the UPND government to celebrate the debt restructuring deal because the country will still be required to repay the debt at a later stage.

Last week, Zambia reached an agreement in principle to restructure US$6.3 billion of debt with bilateral lenders, including US$4bn owed to China.

Credit: News Diggers