It’s four years since he took over….And what we have is a disaster- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

He said he will conduct the greatest turn-around of any economy in Africa’s history in five years



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



It’s four years since he took over!



And what we have is a disaster.



What happened to this promise?



The cost of living is far worse than he found it, the worst in the last 30years.



The economy is in constant decline the last four years.





In August 2021,the economy was growing at the rate of 4.5% after recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic where the country had registered -3.5% in 2020, for the first time in ten years.





Instead he has ballooned the public debt. He found foreign debt at $11.9billion and it is now standingb at $14.7billion. He found domestic debt at K78 billion and it’s now standing at K235 billion.





The same can be said for skyrocketing prices of mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, fuel, electricity, and fertiliser.





His flagship social programs such as CDF and free education are a public joke.



CDF has become a looting frenzy while free education lacks adequate adminsitrative financing, teachers, education material and infrastructure.





His debt restructuring achieved nothing except for a window to borrow more and has merely pushed the debt repayment to a future debt.





The World Bank Group recently down graded Zambia from a lower-middle-income country to a poor country and Zambia now ranks among the top ten poorest countries in the world.





He has given away both state assets, sold family heirlooms and refused to collect just and fair taxes from the mining sector, the family silver.