IT’S GAME OVER FOR LUNGU – ENOCK KAVINDELE

…..Let him just accept the CONCOURT decision.

FORMER Vice-President Enoch Kavindele says it is game over for former President Edgar Lungu in terms of his political career.

Last week the Constitutional Court ruled that Mr Lungu is ineligible to contest the 2026 and future presidential elections because he was elected twice and served office two times.

“My advice really is that this game for him is over,” Mr Kavindele said.

“Let him just accept the Constitutional Court decision, it is not wise for him to want to challenge the decision that actually favours the peace-loving Zambians.”

Mr Kavindele cautioned Mr Lungu that using any other way or method which is unconstitutional will not work out well for him.

“President Lungu served for seven years and just like all other people who at one time held power, including myself, when power goes it has gone, you let other people come on the scene,” he said.

ZDM