FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU RETIRES FROM ACTIVE POLITICS

It’s gratifying to note that the former Republican President Edgar Lungu has finally retired from active politics after stepping down as PF party president as earlier indicated.

We salute him for his gesture as the first ever former Republican President to render an apology on behalf of his government to the Zambian people for what has been perceived as mistakes committed during his reign.

More so, he conceded defeat gracefully to Hakainde Hichilema, and facilitated a smooth transition of power after the August 12 general election.

Of course, he remains the first ever Republican President to have appointed the first ever female Republican Vice President in the name of madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

We also congratulate Honourable Given Lubinda for his new appointment as Acting PF party president taking over the leadership mantle of the former ruling Party now the biggest opposition political party in the country.

Now that the former Head of State has finally retired from active politics, we expect his critics to stop throwing mud at him, respect him as a statesman and allow him to enjoy his retirement.

Issues by:

ZAMBIAN DNA SPOKESPERSON

SPUKI MULEMWA