It’s heartless for UPND govt not to pay Lungu’s medical bills – Miles Sampa

It’s heartless for UPND govt not to pay Lungu’s medical bills – Miles



By Esther Chisola



Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says it is heartless for the UPND government not to finance former president Edgar Lungu’s medical bills.



And Sampa has said Lungu will remain influential whether or not the UPND stopped him from contesting the 2026 general elections.



Early this month, human rights activist Brebner Changala disclosed that Lungu was paying for his medical bills in South Africa because the government refused to have anything to do with the matter.





State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka at the time said it did not matter who paid the bills because what was more important was that medical treatment was given to him.



But in an interview on Saturday, Sampa described the precedent being set by the UPND administration as bad.





“That’s a very bad precedent. When Sata became president he was footing the bills for



