It’s heartless for UPND govt not to pay Lungu’s medical bills – Miles Sampa

It’s heartless for UPND govt not to pay Lungu’s medical bills – Miles
By Esther Chisola
Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says it is heartless for the UPND government not to finance former president Edgar Lungu’s medical bills.
And Sampa has said Lungu will remain influential whether or not the UPND stopped him from contesting the 2026 general elections.
Early this month, human rights activist Brebner Changala disclosed that Lungu was paying for his medical bills in South Africa because the government refused to have anything to do with the matter.
State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka at the time said it did not matter who paid the bills because what was more important was that medical treatment was given to him.
But in an interview on Saturday, Sampa described the precedent being set by the UPND administration as bad.
“That’s a very bad precedent. When Sata became president he was footing the bills for
If Mr. Lungu has the capacity to foot his medical bill, which we all know he has, let him pay. The same should apply to other rich individuals like Mr. Geoffrey B. Mwamba and others associates with the ruling party.
Let us have a heart for the poor who need specialized medical attention and treat them as a priority over the politicians who in any case can afford to sponsor themselves. In Zambia, politicians easily jump the que leaving those who had been on the waiting list for years. This is the level of selfishness among our politicians.