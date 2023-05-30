It’s Hichilema’s wider plot to isolate and discredit critical institutions and critical voices-Sishuwa Sishuwa

The escalating attacks by the ruling party in #Zambia on the leadership of the Catholic Church in Lusaka are not accidental; they are part of a wider strategy to isolate and discredit critical institutions and voices that may undermine Hichilema’s chances of re-election in 2026.

Politicians are poor students of history! Hichilema and the UPND would do well to de-escalate. The Catholic Church cannot be silenced or bought off with state patronage.

It has the staying power and an institutional independence that most of its religious counterparts do not.