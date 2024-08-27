It’s high time the church counseled Lungu – Kawana



INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has called on the church to counsel former President Edgar Lungu on his behaviour before he opens another microphone to put the country on fire.



This is in response to Lungu’s statement concerning civil servants which he made last Saturday in Chinsali.



The former president warned that if he returns the presidential seat in 2026, those in the civil service who are doing “nonsense” would be followed in their houses a d sorted out.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Kawana stated that it was shameful for a former head of state to utter threats against Government workers when the country should be looking up to him.



“Those threats are shameful coming from a former president. The church, it’s about time you sat our former president down before he is given the microphone, let the council of churches counsel him,” advised Kawana.



“I want to assure all civil servants in the country to dismiss Lungu’s threats with the contempt they deserve. Mr. Lungu’s statement is shameful because when people are followed in homes they get killed. Sir, it will not happen, your excellence, you won’t ever be president again.”



Kawana further advised civil servants to do what is right when performing their duties noting that President Hakainde Hichilema made it clear that those who go against the law are on their own.



The Permanent Secretary also took time to warn those posting misinformation on social media stating that the vice will also be curtailed soon.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 27, 2024