It’s high time the church counseled Lungu – Kawana
INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has called on the church to counsel former President Edgar Lungu on his behaviour before he opens another microphone to put the country on fire.
This is in response to Lungu’s statement concerning civil servants which he made last Saturday in Chinsali.
The former president warned that if he returns the presidential seat in 2026, those in the civil service who are doing “nonsense” would be followed in their houses a d sorted out.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Kawana stated that it was shameful for a former head of state to utter threats against Government workers when the country should be looking up to him.
“Those threats are shameful coming from a former president. The church, it’s about time you sat our former president down before he is given the microphone, let the council of churches counsel him,” advised Kawana.
“I want to assure all civil servants in the country to dismiss Lungu’s threats with the contempt they deserve. Mr. Lungu’s statement is shameful because when people are followed in homes they get killed. Sir, it will not happen, your excellence, you won’t ever be president again.”
Kawana further advised civil servants to do what is right when performing their duties noting that President Hakainde Hichilema made it clear that those who go against the law are on their own.
The Permanent Secretary also took time to warn those posting misinformation on social media stating that the vice will also be curtailed soon.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, August 27, 2024
He actually meant gassing them.
The church is a compromised political extension of PF. God left the churches in Lusaka a long time ago. These churches are now managed by Judas Iscariot and Satan, oh and Lungu/PF
Kawana, shut that big and bad mouth of yours.
The church can’t even manage he is just incorrigible.He is just perpetually upset.Thats why he mis uses opportunity to deliver at rallies he develops blood pressure.That day in samfya he sweated badly and he was almost failing to find a Hank that was in his jacket.Saboi wants him to be making mistakes so that he is dribled by Kalaba and friends.But that can just be good.The man has just become a misfit in politics of this country honestly.
The church will only get involved if there is no truth in what Lungu said. Kawana first put your civic service in order and stop tribal practices and promotions . If you can promote ten headteachers Kabwe central province from one tribe then truly whoever is responsible for this will be sorted out if there is a change of government. There are dossiers compiled in civil service or parastatal departments to show the Zambian citizens should there be a change of governments in 2026 . The dossiers are damaging I feel sorry for president HH because he may not be aware of the shenanigans happening because no one wants to say what is happening openly for fear of being targeted and brutalised by the syndicates of it’s our time’