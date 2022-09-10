IT’S INFERIORITY COMPLEX TO SHOW CONCERN WHEN ANOTHER LANGUAGE IS SPOKEN – HICHILEMA

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has described as inferiority complex when someone raises concern when another language other than the one they speak is mentioned.

And the President said the government is already taking steps to scrap of criminal defamation of the President and the death penalty from the statute books.

Speaking during the official opening of parliament today, President Hichilema at one point used a Lozi dialect “alubelekele moho” in urging members of parliament, both from the ruling party and opposition to work together, saying if one was Zambian they must learn different languages.

The President repeated the same phrase at another point, saying someone showed concern when other languages were mentioned, and describing the same as inferiority complex.

President Hichilema said the government through the relevant ministry was working on repealing the criminal defamation of the President and the death penalty.

On the fight against corruption, the President said more effort shall be employed to seal loopholes in pubic payroll systems, as at the behest of the government the Auditor General was already…