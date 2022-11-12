IT’S JUST ‘SHINGA BUTTER’, NAWAKWI DESCRIBES 10% SALARY INCREMENT TO CIVIL SERVANTS
Opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has described the average 10 percent salary increments awarded to civil servants as just “shinga butter”, saying the increment will be swallowed up by high electricity, fuel and mealie meal prices occasioned by the late delivery of fertilizer.
Speaking with Daily Revelation on the proposed salary increments by the government taking effect in January, 2023, Nawakwi described the 10 percent as a paltry figure considering the high cost of living, and what she described as late and chaotic delivery of fertilizer to small scale farmers.
“It’s just shinga butter. Just putting butter on the faces of civil servants,” Nawakwi said, adding that she foresaw a poor harvest from the 2022-23 farming season, which would compound the cost of living further. “More money without goods is inflation. That is what we learnt ourselves. I don’t understand these Hichilenomics.”
Nawakwi charged that President Hichilema was always coming up with anything that would help him change the headlines whenever he found himself in a tight corner, saying the main issue in the country right now was the late delivery of farming inputs and the high cost of living which would affect all the Zambians, describing civil servants as just a fraction of the beneficiaries despite rural dwellers being the most afflicted with poverty.
“And what budget line is he going to use for these salary increments? (Finance minister Dr) Situmbeko Musokotwane just presented the budget, maybe I didn’t read the budget properly. If I didn’t, I apologise. So are they going to pay these salaries from the supplementary budget? I hear that the Nyala-Nakonde road will be done from the supplementary budget. But have they even finished the current budget? So you are already using extra means before you even conclude the budget?” Nawakwi asked.
Nawakwi said the total public work force was currently un… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/__trashed/
LEGANA MUST REMEMBER THAT HER PAYMASTERS, THE PF, HARDLY INCREASED THE WORKERS SALARIES IN THEIR LAST SEVEN YEARS IN POWER. THERE WAS NO SINGLE “SHINGA LEGANA”.
The former minister who was hammered by chiluba and she performed badly
Ms Nawakwi is FDD leader on paper only. The party is as good as dead. When did they last have a convention to elect leaders?
She just uses the name FDD to get some crumbs from the PF table. After all, she campaigned heavily for PF in the last general elections.
Nawakwi is highly conflicted by hatred and bitterness to see any good HH7 will ever do. Certainly not in this life. This is not politics its personal , she will never be objective as long as the subject matter has anything to do with HH7. Her criticism on this matter was always expected, nothing new here.
Give an example of how much you increased salaries during your time. Everything for you is HH. How about nawakwinomics? How much increment are your sausage workers both in Zambia and Botswana have you given?
Is it not possible to live without thinking about HH?
NAWAKWI THIS CONSTANT HATRED OF HH SHOWS THAT YOU ARE DEVOID ANY SENSE OF MATURITY ON YOUR PART
Nawakwi, what is your charge when you are standing on the street corner. Looking at you a baboon won’t have you. You are just a bitter, has been fake politician. A woman with a black heart, better still you are possessed by the devil and Lungu
Indoshi taitasha, they say uushitasha e ndoshi ine. This prostitute is a witch.