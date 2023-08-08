It’s Laughable For A Minister To Ask Citizens To Go Ku Chigayo With A Meda Of Maize – Archbishop Mpundu

IT’S LAUGHABLE FOR A MINISTER TO ASK CITIZENS TO GO KU CHIGAYO WITH A MEDA OF MAIZE – TELESPHORE

EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says it is laughable for Lands Minister Elijah Muchima to ask people to buy a “meda” of maize and take it to a hammer mill for affordable mealie meal when that comes at a cost.

In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said Muchima’s statement was retrogressive. “I think it is extremely retrogressive coming from a minister. It’s laughable. You go and buy a meda? The meda of maize you’re buying is expensive. So the mealie meal you produce from there, you have to use a machine. You go to some other person and they are cashing in on that. In the end, you’re just back to square one, expensive nshima.

I find that not just laughable……

(Diggers)