IT’S LAUGHABLE TO SEE UPND GOVERNMENT SUMMONING CITIZENS ON ALLEGATIONS OF LOANS THEY AQUIRED INSTEAD OF FIGHTING AGAINST MINING IN THE LOWER ZAMBEZI

If it is true Hon Given Lubinda, the PF’s Vice President was summoned and later warned and cautioned on allegations of a loan his private company acquired from another private Company, then the new Dawn Government must step in to help the ACC do their work properly..

This is not only embarrassing to the institution in which Zanbians have confidence regards the fight against corruption, it is an embarrassment to their supervisor and office under which ACC has been placed, this being Mr Hakainde Hichilema and State House respectively.

Zambians voted for change in the hope that political persecution and games will be taken to the dust bin, so it gets so agitating and irritating to discover that the change Zambians could have been expecting is seemingly not coming by under this Government led by President Hakainde Hichilema. I say so because we have seen more lawlessness in a dynamite form just like we saw such under the PF regime to which the later have accepted and are ready to change the course hence the rebranding.

I in my opinion feel that President Hakainde Hichilema is failing to prioritise issues regards fighting for the welfare of the Zambian people. I mean I was expecting him and his Government to be resolute in fighting against the mining in the lower Zambezi which is more of a crucial matter than summoning Hon Given Lubinda through ACC.

Natural resources such as forests and Tourism in particular are the only renewable resources we have now as we are aware the mines are not a renewable resource.. We can not be watching mining activities in the lower Zambezi and take interest in summoning people over loans they may have obtained as way back as 2016. This madness must stop and Mr Hakainde Hichilema must show leadeship by putting a stop to this.

Chanoda Ngwira

PF MEMBER