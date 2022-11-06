IT’S LIKE ZAMBIA IS A COSMOPOLITAN COUNTRY WHERE WE DO COPY AND PASTE FOREIGN CULTURES

Hazel writes

Yesterday I watched these pictures with sadness in my heart, as a people we need to preserve our traditions and culture. We cannot continue to copy and paste whatever other countries are doing, it’s their rich culture that they’re proud of, and every piece of cloth and jewelry has a meaning attached. It is not just a decoration.

I was in Swaziland last month and admired their beautiful fittings, guess what I was told those are just not ordinary fittings and they are made for specific parts of the body. Some are for the upper body and some for the lower part but a foreigner cannot tell the difference and would wear them anyhow.

The other time we had women going to kitchen parties in zee world attires, dearest Zambians why are you not proud of your traditions and culture? We are a lost nation that no longer even knows what Zambian music is, don’t be deceived please, and let’s raise our children teaching them the correct Zambian traditions and culture, and go back to playing kalindula and things like that. That is our culture, tradition, and heritage.

Let’s nurture our traditions and culture and stop going with the trends.

Good morning dearest Zambians