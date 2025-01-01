It’s more competition,  falling standards and inefficiencies that has seen Parmalat lose the market and shut its plant in Zambia- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Parmalat Story, What About the Competiton?



…It’s more competition, falling standards and inefficiencies that has seen Parmalat lose the market and shut its plant in Zambia…



Parmalat is shutting down its manufacturing plant in Zambia citing a bad economy, loadshedding and drought.





True factors.



But Parmalat failed to state an important detail to their story that they are facing serious competition from other well-determined players in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market.



Let’s take for example, Zambeef.





ZAMBEEF



Zambeef has ZamMilk and delivered on the backbone of a strong distribution network of chickens and meats.





TRADE KINGS



The giant killer, Trade Kings that saw Lever Brothers with its renowned international brands of scouring powders(Surf, Omo), soaps (lifebouy, dove) scamper and retreat to Nairobi Kenya and had its products literally replaced by an aggressive and consistent marketing and advertising campaign, and over the years, Trade Kings built probably the strongest FMCG distribution network that delivers right to the home shop and to the Kantemba.





VARUN BEVERAGES



Varun Beverages,manufacturers and distributors of carbonated PepsiCo drinks, juives and and packaged water.



Varun Beverages introduced Cream Bell longlife milk and also enjoys strong distribution network on the back of Pepsi products.





The above companies are facing load-shedding, a bad economy and have also suffered the severe effects of drought.



I think that Lactalis (Parmalat) must tell the whole story why they are shutting down in Zambia and retreating to the safety regional base of South Africa.





GOVERNMENT



Government must protect the manufacturing industry in Zambia. Over the years, it’s cheaper to trade, distribute and retail products in Zambia than manufacture.





To keep sustainable and real jobs in the economy, we must take the Parmalat development seriously and ensure that we retain a manufacturing industry in Zambia.