IT’S NORMAL FOR LEADERS TO BE INSULTED, DEMEANED – KATEKA

New Heritage Party president, Chishala Kateka, says overlooking insults and demeaning comments is a virtue that every leader must cultivate.

Reflecting on her visit Tuesday evening to National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela who has been detained for hate speech, Kateka questions why politics have become toxic.

She says that in as much as she finds some comments by Imboela regarding the President, rather provocative, she condemns the manner those in authority have responded.

Kateka states that despite what the law says about the defamation of the President, there is no leader who has not been insulted, noting that previous Zambian Presidents chose to take another path by overlooking those with negative utterances.

She airs that these arrests are sending a very wrong signal to the persona of the President, adding that it is always the bigger person, in this case, the Head of State that does the overlooking.