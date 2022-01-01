IT’S NOT BEAUTY, BUT WHO CAN DO THE JOB

President Hakainde Hichilema Sir, using the freedom of expression guaranteed in me

By Mukeya Liwena

I advise you to urgently consider re-shuffling the Minister of information and Media Hon. Chusi Kasanda, she is a very good woman and looks like she is willing to learn, unfortunately not at that ministry, you need a Minister who can be enganged by the media anytime anywhere, someone who can even face citizens on live phone in program and answer questions on the spot..

Things are moving very fast Mr. President, this is an information era, Ministry of Information and Media must be the heartbeat of your Goverment Mushemi..

Your people will need constant engangement with the Minister and you don’t need someone who is still learning and only looking good at reading written speeches or memorized or recorded broadcasts.

Today the UPND Goverment begins rolling out your budget and programs full time nji? and just like you challenged citizens to start ticking the boxes, allow the media to ask her questions unexpectedly and you will see what I mean, unless you just want to expose her and enjoy watching the game!

I have advised Sir. # Nimani Na#

Happy 2022!

Nokushimba Online # 1.1.2022