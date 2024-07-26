IT’S NOT FOWARD, ITS UP SIDE DOWN – Maiko Zulu

By Maiko Zulu

IT’S NOT FOWARD, ITS UP SIDE DOWN

When they (PF) sent Police to tame us, we shared our water with them because we understand the difficult situations that our officers are put in by those who fear what is right.

Unfortunately, the happenings have not changed under the UPND. Corruption and theft of public resources is rampant and disregard of human rights has continued. Freedoms of assembly and expression are curtailed and once again it’s clear to see kuti #banatiwasha.

Most media houses meanwhile have become propaganda tools such that there is no difference in content between Prime, Diamond and ZNBC.

This is where we miss The Post…

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised