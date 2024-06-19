IT’S NOT HARASSMENT TO ASK FORMER FIRST FAMILY TO ACCOUNT FOR THEIR WEALTH – ANDELEKI

Ruling United Party for National Development Katombora Member of Parliament, Clement Andeleki, says questioning the former first family’s wealth is not harassment, but rather a call for accountability.

Mr. Andeleki has emphasized that no one is above the law, and if allegations of wrongdoing exist, the former first family must face the legal consequences.

Mr. Andeleki says the country has independent Judiciary that will adjudicate such matters.

He has since urged law enforcement agencies to investigate the lifestyles of former ruling party members who allegedly acquired wealth illicitly.

He also suggests that current ruling party members should be included in this exercise, as corruption is a serious cancer that must be fought.

QTV/QFM/NEWS