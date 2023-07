ITS NOT IN OUR INTEREST TO ASK ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT’S MONEY SAYS IG!

Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba has refuted claims by the Patriotic Front that Police ask nabbed party members about former president Edgar Lungu’s money.



Musamba argues that the PF will say anything because they are anguished.



PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda recently claimed that police were asking party members who were being arrested for forgery.

-Diggers