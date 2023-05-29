IT’S NOT K90,000: Government sets record straight on DNA fees

THE government has dispelled rumours which are circulating on social media that a paternity test at the newly-constructed Levy Mwanawasa Medical Hospital lab costs K90,000.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security public relations officer Collins Hikalinda said conducting a DNA test costs K3,750 for three samples, which includes the mother, father and the child.

In an interview with Kalemba, Hikalinda said each DNA sample costs K1,250 hence the total cost may increase or reduce depending on the number of people who are claiming the paternity of the child.

Hikalinda disclosed that the DNA lab that was recently opened by the Minister of Home Affairs and internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, in conjunction with the United Nations (UN) and the United States on May 16 this year is open to the public.

“It’s open to the public! The public entails beyond security wings to any other member of the general public at a fee of K3,750. The K3,750 accommodates the three….” said Hikalinda.

“The general conflict arises between a mother, father and the product who is a child.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba