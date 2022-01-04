IT’S NOT ME ALONE SHE HAS INSULTED BUT ALL MEN, KAMBWILI REACTS TO JEAN’S INSULTS

Jean Kapata has insulted all the Zambian men with her “chikala” insult, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking to Daily Revelation over the former Lands minister’s insult on Kambwili, when during an argument with one PF cadre, Kelvin Mwaba, popularly known as Papa Gunani, she told him to go and tell Kambwili “chikala chakwe. Na iwe wine chikala chobe”, Kambwili said he will speak at an appropriate time over his statement that he was in a situation where he did not want to pick up quarrels with people in his party.

“Well I really don’t want to go into details but I will speak at an appropriate time. For now I can only say it’s unfortunate. I will speak at an appropriate time. It’s up to her to apologise to me or to apologise to the Zambians because what she has done is actually not an insult to me,” Kambwili said. “It’s an insult to all men. So for me I have not taken it to heart and I think I have forgiven her. I have no hard feelings against her, but just to say it’s unfortunate. And I can only wish her happy new year.”

Kambwili said he did not understand how he was brought into a discussion Kapata had with another gentleman.

“Somebody sent it to me as well, and I was so shocked. I was extremely shocked when somebody sent it to me. But I can only say it is unfortunate,” Kambwili said.

Asked if he expected to hear from the party leadership over the insults from Kapata, Kambwili said: “No! I really don’t need to do that. If the thing has gone viral and if the party feels they want to make an issue out of it, well it’s up to them. But for me I can only say it’s unfortunate.”

“You know I am in a situation where… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-not-only-me-she-has-insulted-but-all-men-kambwili-reacts-to-jeans-insults