IT’S NOT ME WHO DID THE COURT ORDER TO STOP FAZ AGM & ELECTIONS, SAYS MUSONDA!

DESPERATE ANTI-KAMANGA CAMP EXPOSED, FACES ARREST

….As Humphrey Mwape distances himself from an injunction and threatens to take legal action against them

Livingstone… Saturday March 29, 2025

“I did not file any injunction at Lusaka High Court or any court in Zambia to restrain the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to proceed with its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to take place in Livingstone today, and I will take legal action against unscrupulous individuals behind it,” football administrator, Humphrey Mwape has warned.

Yesterday, FAZ was served with an injunction through its lawyers Joseph Chirwa and Company not to proceed with its elective AGM which was scheduled to take place in Livingstone today, purporting it was filed by Humphrey Mwape.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Mwape who distanced himself from an injunction has threatened to take legal action against those who used his name without consent.

Mwape said he has nothing to do with the restraining order as he was never consulted, nor did he file for any injunction at Lusaka High Court any court in Zambia to halt the FAZ AGM.