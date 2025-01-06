IT’S NOT MY END – BRUCE MWAPE

IT’S NOT MY END – MWAPE
Ex-Zambia women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape says he has not been betrayed after he was replaced by Swiss-born Nora Hauptle.
Mwape’s reign officially ended on January 4 when the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the appointment of ex-Ghana women’s national team coach Hauptle as the new boss.
Hauptle has been handed a three-year deal to manage the two-time Olympians.
Mwape said he had yet to be informed of the change of guard but would patiently wait for a debrief hopefully before the end of business today, Monday.
“I have not been betrayed.
Daily Revelation
For a man who did so much for women’s football, Mr. Mwape is being treated rather shabbily. How do you replace him without the courtesy of informing him? Is this how you treat a fellow humanbeing?
Ba FAZ, the decent thing to do is inform Mr. Mwape (though it is rather late) and apologise to him for treating him in such a disgraceful manner. Don’t get too excited about the new kid on the block.