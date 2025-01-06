IT’S NOT MY END – BRUCE MWAPE

IT’S NOT MY END – MWAPE



Ex-Zambia women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape says he has not been betrayed after he was replaced by Swiss-born Nora Hauptle.



Mwape’s reign officially ended on January 4 when the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the appointment of ex-Ghana women’s national team coach Hauptle as the new boss.





Hauptle has been handed a three-year deal to manage the two-time Olympians.





Mwape said he had yet to be informed of the change of guard but would patiently wait for a debrief hopefully before the end of business today, Monday.



“I have not been betrayed.



Daily Revelation