It’s not possible for PF to come back with the same leadership- Anthony Nyense

By Anthony Nyense



It’s not possible for PF to come back with the same leadership.

This is only possible in a failed state. When this begins to happen, the government would need to declare a state of emergency. The government would need to pave way for the other set of leaders to take over the mantle of leadership. When this happens, it means people are automatically pushed in a position of replacing leadership. John Locke said that there was Chao’s in nature thats why government was formed, so immediately we see another chaos in a state , it means there is no government existing anywhere and there is need to quickly form another government.



My view is that prevalence of chaos is an indication of total breakdown of both the highest influence of the law in the country (rule of law) and the government itself. When the age of empire expires the mantle of leadership should be handed over to the elites to form government . A smallest ripple neglected in the system has the effects to become an instant massive wave of change. Zambians will not look back to PF . Zambians were forced to replace the leadership after a total fairlure was shown.



ECL has a right to recontest his presidency but should he fail in 2026 , who then will be interested in the PF presidency among the presidential aspirants? Within themselves, the PF, they know that ECL needs rest, they know that ECL come back will Puch the luck of the PF to compete well in 2031 very far. If ECL will come back, the chances of SP to grow into a largest opposition in 2031 has jst presented itself. What’s to anticipate for is what will happen after HH’s presidency in 2031? How will UPND handle the succession process. Give chance to UPND to rule for now.



Mundubile, Kambwili, Miles Sampa , GBM, Kafwaya, Davis Chama Barbrah Chama know that ECL needs to rest.