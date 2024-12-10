IT’S NOT RIGHT FOR A CHRISTIAN NATION TO HAVE QUARRELS, CONFLICTS EVERYDAY – HICHILEMA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it is a contradiction for a country declared to be a Christian nation to have quarrels and conflicts on baseless issues everyday.



Officiating at the Mass Ordination and Commissioning Service of the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) in Kamwala yesterday, President Hichilema called on the church to actively be involved in preaching unity, peace and love across the country.



“Is it not a contradiction that in a country we declared and have returned as a Christian nation, we are allowing quarrels, conflict even on baseless issues to take the order of the day?” he wondered.



“The church should pray for love and tolerance and be actively involved in preaching peace, love and unity in our country.”



The President asked the church and the nation at large to pray for a good rainfall pattern for this season.



President Hichilema also stressed the importance of family which he described as the foundation of everything in a nation.



The Head of State encouraged the congregants and newly ordained reverends to get it right first at family level and get it right at the national level.



“Family is very important. If we get it right at the family level then we will be okay as a nation,” stated President Hichilema.



He also reiterated his caution against public sector workers to separate personal resources from public resources.



“We are here to serve, I tell my cabinet, we must not just say so but we must live it. Even when there’s no media watching us there’s God watching us. People must be proud when they see us that there goes a public servant,” he said.



And RCZ Synod moderator Reverend Ackson Banda prayed that God should grant President Hichilema with more wisdom and resilience to lead the nation.



“As a church, we are praying that the Lord may give you more wisdom understanding and tenacity as you discharge your duties as president of this great nation,” prayed Rev Banda.



