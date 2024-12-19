ITS NOT TONGAS WHO SENT CHITOTELA TO BURN A UPND VEHICLE, NEVERS MUMBA TELLS KAWAMBWA

ITS NOT TONGAS WHO SENT CHITOTELA TO BURN A UPND VEHICLE, NEVERS TELLS KAWAMBWA
Nevers Mumba has told the people of Kawambwa not to complain or cry for the two jailed members of Parliament from there.
Campaigning for the UPND parliamentary candidate in this Friday’s Kawambwa by-election, Dr Mumba said the two committed a crime.
He wondered how people would bring in the Tonga people as though they are the ones who sent the two – Ronald Chitotela and Nixon Chilangwa to commit crime. He said burning a vehicle was a serious crime.
Dr Mumba says he stands for the truth and has aligned himself with the UPND because it means we’ll for Zambia.
Chilangwa is serving a jail sentence together with Chitotela who was this week sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. His seat is yet to be declared vacant while Chilangwa will be replaced during this by-election.
Zambian Eye, 18th December 2024.
Mumba has completely lost his marbles.
Why do politicians like playing the tribal card?
Even Mweetwa confessed that it was UPND that paid Kambwili to insult Tonga people. Surely this is a crime and will be revisited after 2026.
If Hakainde is the one that has jailed the people, he is doing it out of vengeance, and not on behalf of Tonga people. No one blames Hakainde that he is Tonga, but that he is just incompetent with hidden skeletons.
Vote with your stomachs in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.