ITS NOT TONGAS WHO SENT CHITOTELA TO BURN A UPND VEHICLE, NEVERS MUMBA TELLS KAWAMBWA

ITS NOT TONGAS WHO SENT CHITOTELA TO BURN A UPND VEHICLE, NEVERS TELLS KAWAMBWA

Nevers Mumba has told the people of Kawambwa not to complain or cry for the two jailed members of Parliament from there.



Campaigning for the UPND parliamentary candidate in this Friday’s Kawambwa by-election, Dr Mumba said the two committed a crime.



He wondered how people would bring in the Tonga people as though they are the ones who sent the two – Ronald Chitotela and Nixon Chilangwa to commit crime. He said burning a vehicle was a serious crime.



Dr Mumba says he stands for the truth and has aligned himself with the UPND because it means we’ll for Zambia.



Chilangwa is serving a jail sentence together with Chitotela who was this week sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. His seat is yet to be declared vacant while Chilangwa will be replaced during this by-election.

Zambian Eye, 18th December 2024.