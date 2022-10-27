It’s not true that we banned UPND members from attending Sata’s memorial, says Sata’s daughter Fabiola.

I wish to distance myself from rumours spreading around that I, together with my brother Mulenga Sata, have given our consent and support to the PF party’s position that no UPND member should attend the late President Sata’s memorial tomorrow.

Please disregard such rumours and dismiss them with the comtempt they deserve.

My view, and one I hold dear, is that one becomes president for all Zambians regardless of party affiliation once one ascends to the presidency of the Nation.

I thank you,

Phabiola Sata