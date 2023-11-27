It’s not true there hasn’t been anyone to talk to Miles Sampa – Nakachinda

It’s not true there hasn’t been anyone to talk to Miles – Nakachinda

PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda says it is not true that there hasn’t been people to talk to Miles Sampa.

And Nakachinda has told Daily Revelation that Sampa is the one who has issues and has taken the party to court.

Meanwhile, the PF secretary general has insisted that the attempt to distablise his party is a UPND project.

Last week, suspended PF national chairman Davies Chama told Daily Revelation that Sampa was willing to talk, pleading that he be talked to… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-not-true-there-hasnt-been-anyone-to-talk-to-miles-nakachinda/